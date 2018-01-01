Hosting for Agencies

Silicon Dales Provides Web Hosting Assistance for Marketing Agencies

Silicon Dales has an experienced team ready to assist with your client projects. We can advise on a range of hosting environments to suit every WordPress website scenario. Below are just a few examples of the hosting we work with:

AWS

The hottest name in scalable cloud architecture. For truly global projects where load times are critical, AWS offers easy access to datacentres around the world, cutting out latency for users.

Silicon Dales are AWS Consulting Partners with experience managing high usage WordPress applications on AWS.

WP Engine

One click staging, allowable CRON jobs, appropriate caching – WP Engine provides some of the most WordPress friendly hosting available on the market.

Agencies can benefit from Silicon Dales’ partnership with WP Engine through the reseller & developer options available here.

Dedicated Servers

Depending on circumstances, Silicon Dales may sometimes recommend a dedicated server as the most straight-forward way for an agency developer to update multiple sites in one go, or a cost effective solution for multiple client sites.

Silicon Dales has experience working with a wide range of hosting providers for a number of different WordPress setups and can advise on the most appropriate hosting environment for your agency and client needs.

White-label Technical Support

Silicon Dales offers white-label technical support for Marketing Agencies, including server maintenance, WordPress application support and email management. Get in touch to discuss your requirements.

With you every step

We will help you plan, deploy, and maintain complex digital environments for your clients; we provide ongoing support every step of the way.