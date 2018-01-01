White Label WordPress Technical Assistance for Agencies

Silicon Dales Provides WordPress Technical Assistance for Marketing Agencies

Silicon Dales offers white-label technical support for Marketing Agencies, including server maintenance, WordPress application support and email management.

You maintain your relationship with your clients, including billing, while Silicon Dales seamlessly keeps your servers, client websites and email systems running like clockwork.

Agencies also benefit from significant discounts and access to our expert WordPress & accredited WooExpert developers.

Services

Here are just some of the services we offer as white-label solutions for agencies:

Server Maintenance

We can support and maintain most server environments and advise on those best suited to hosting WordPress & WooCommerce websites in different locations around the world, depending on your clients’ needs.

Dedicated servers offer significant savings to agencies hosting multiple client websites. Agencies have the option to purchase their own server and have Silicon Dales maintain it, or else Silicon Dales can purchase the server on behalf of the agency, as well as providing support.

We regularly work with a large number of different server setups from dedicated servers with Fasthosts, to Amazon AWS instances to a number of specialist Managed WordPress Hosting providers and micro-providers.

Silicon Dales can also advise on migrating to a new server environment for your clients.

WordPress Application Support

Silicon Dales has a great deal of experience managing and maintaining WordPress and WooCommerce websites on behalf of clients and agencies.

Discounts and custom SLA’s are available for agencies with multiple client websites requiring maintenance or management.

Support can range from managing updates & security to changing words and pictures.

Email Management

Silicon Dales offers white label support for agencies for client email setups, including:

Many of these services have great integrations with WordPress and can be used to enhance your business offering to clients.

With you every step

We will help you plan, deploy, and maintain complex digital environments for your clients; we provide ongoing support every step of the way.