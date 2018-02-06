Over the past 6 months I’ve become increasingly intrigued with Shopify. The main reason I first decided to see what all the fuss was about was that there we so many Facebook ads popping up in my feed about “making your first million with Shopify”, and “explode your shopify profits with Facebook ads” etc. Why […]
Jono Farrington
Using coupons on your e-commerce store – more than just discounts
Depending on where you live in the world, “couponing” is popular. In the USA, using a coupon to purchase a product or service is a normal way of shopping. Elsewhere around the world they may be known as promotional codes or discount codes. Wherever you are, they are a very popular way of reducing costs […]
How to achieve big gains quickly with correct on-page SEO – Client case study & SEO activity checklist
When I first started building websites and trying to improve rankings and generate traffic to them, I remember my mentor, and now business partner tell me: “remember content and structure is always the most important part of any website” I’ve come a long way since first building a little site promoting sports videos. I was […]
Can you rank a website with just traffic?
If you’re in any SEO groups around the web, there has been chatter recently about ranking websites with just traffic. For years we’ve all been on about quality content and links. This has always made sense. If you build a website that has quality content, and then carefully build relevant and high quality backlinks, all […]