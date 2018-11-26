Case Study: GDPR Consultation and Documentation for Developer Platform: Codeable.io

Codeable.io booked Silicon Dales to work through the implications of GDPR for their platform, which connects web developers with clients.

The Client

Codeable is an outsourcing service specifically aimed at WordPress website owners. Website owners can easily post a task and receive helpful assistance from quality WordPress developers within minutes.

There is a pool of around 300 expert WordPress developers on the platform, all of whom have been vetted before joining the platform.

For more information on Codeable, see our page here.

The Task

The new EU data protection laws introduced in May 2018 were going to have a big impact on the way website owners and web developers designed and built new websites and systems. Robin Scott from Silicon Dales investigated these changes in conjunction with the team at Codeable and XXX.

Recommendations were made for the most common and important examples of where GDPR would change the job for developers.

Robin’s advice was incorporated into a video as well as documentation over on the Codeable Black Book at GitHub. Additionally, a related 15 minute quiz was developed for experts to test their knowledge and demonstrate to potential clients that they had taken compliance considerations on board.

What the client said

Per Esbensen, CEO of Codeable, said of Robin’s contribution:

“”

Get help with GDPR

GDPR is a great opportunity to improve systems and build trust with your users. For assistance updating a WordPress website, WooCommerce store or G Suite setup to incorporate GDPR, get in touch with Silicon Dales or book a consult.