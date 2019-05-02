Case Study: WooCommerce development, SEO and content for Pete’s Golf Carts

Golf cart specialists, Pete’s Golf Carts, booked Silicon Dales for a full suite of WooCommerce development, SEO and content.

The Client

Pete’s Golf Carts is a small family owned company selling “all the parts your golf cart will ever need”.

Based in Port St Lucie, Florida, with a workshop and extensive network within the industry – Pete’s Golf Carts is a hub of knowledge and expertise, stocking a massive range of upgrades and accessories for every cart model and make.

Pete’s team can get any part or accessory from the manufacturer, or even make-to-order. From seat covers to bluetooth speakers and custom built golf carts – this golf cart store has it all.

The Task

Pete’s team was exceptionally busy with a wide range of orders and needed technical assistance to streamline some website processes, but also required some extra hands to make progress on SEO and content.

Silicon Dales installed a new theme, sped up the page load times, added phone order functionality, improved the back-end search and undertook a big program of content and SEO improvement including careful de-duplication of content shared with sister company, BatteryPete.com.

What the client said

Self-professed gear-head, Peter Griffin said:

“They are the first organization we have found to actually know how to tame WooCommerce and deliver what we need to have done to make our sites functional. Very professional.”

Get WooCommerce development, SEO & content services from Silicon Dales

You’re busy with Amazon, eBay and customers in the shop – let Silicon Dales take care of your WooCommerce store and rest easy knowing that specialists are working on improving sales, customer experience and your search engine rankings. Book Silicon Dales today.