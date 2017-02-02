Case Study: WooCommerce Subscriptions Customization for “Scotland Outdoors” – Outdoors Enthusiast Magazine

Feature-led and backed with inspiring photography, Scotland Outdoors explores one of Europe’s greatest natural playgrounds with articles on adventure travel, outdoor sports, wildlife, ecology and conservation, plus the people and issues that shape Scotland’s outdoors.

Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Scotland Outdoors Co with a range of customizations and upgrades to their WooCommerce Subscriptions setup.

As WooExperts, the Silicon Dales team were well placed to configure the setup and ensure outdoors enthusiasts can transact seamlessly through the website, or buy gifts for loved ones.

Silicon Dales also installed analytics to enable the business owners to view data on all activity and track all sales through the website.

David McMurray commented on his experience of engaging Silicon Dales for technical work:

Big thanks for the work so far – much appreciated!

