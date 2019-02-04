What is the Cloud?

Put very simply, using The Cloud means putting your IT online.
The Difference
Pre-Cloud Offices
Before the cloud was available, offices had PC computers networked using cables, a server on-site (sometimes with special climate control, plus an IT person to maintain it) and backups on tape.
On-Premises Disadvantages
- Burglary
- Fire
- Flood
- Climate Control
- Staff availability
- Upgrades to hardware needed
Cloud Offices
Using the cloud, offices can now network wirelessly, use servers maintained by the world’s top IT brands and backup securely online with no tapes or physical storage required.
Why Cloud is Better
- 99.99% Uptime
- Available anywhere in the world with an internet connection
- Offline working available
- Constant development by world’s best software engineers
- IT Support from world’s biggest tech firms and any accredited support workers
- Works with all devices and browsers
- Manage accounts from admin panel – remote wipe devices and change passwords if a staff member leaves or is subject to disciplinary action.