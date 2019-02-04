What is the Cloud?

Put very simply, using The Cloud means putting your IT online.

The Difference

Pre-Cloud Offices

Before the cloud was available, offices had PC computers networked using cables, a server on-site (sometimes with special climate control, plus an IT person to maintain it) and backups on tape.

On-Premises Disadvantages

Burglary

Fire

Flood

Climate Control

Staff availability

Upgrades to hardware needed

Cloud Offices

Using the cloud, offices can now network wirelessly, use servers maintained by the world’s top IT brands and backup securely online with no tapes or physical storage required.

Why Cloud is Better