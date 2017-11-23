Get 30% off EVERYTHING from WooCommerce Black Friday to Cyber Monday 2017

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

WooCommerce are big fans of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount thing, to the extent where I’m sure you guys will wait for a few weeks in the autumn when it comes to buying a new extension for your WooCommerce store!

2017 is no different, and we now know exactly what the deal is: 30% off everything!

I don’t really need to say any more, except to say that you should enter the voucher code BLACKCYBER during checkout, and place your order between 24th November and the end of Monday 27th November 2017 (that would be midnight PST, in case you wanted me to be even more specific about that!).

Click here to visit WooCommerce, find out more, and start bagging deals.

