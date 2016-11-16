Introducing the “2Checkout Inline Checkout” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the 2Checkout Inline Checkout WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: 2Checkout Inline Checkout

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Certified by 2Checkout, Inline Checkout creates an iframe checkout option which displays a secure payment form inside your WooCommerce store. You are able to receive transactions from 196 countries through 87 currencies and 15 languages.”

What We Say

iFrame checkout. PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

2Checkout Inline Checkout is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

