Introducing the “Admin Custom Order Fields” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Admin Custom Order Fields WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Admin Custom Order Fields

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The Admin Custom Order Fields extension will allow your team to use WooCommerce as a complete Customer Relationship Management system so order information is centralized where the orders actually happen — right within your WooCommerce dashboard. Keep all of your order details where they belong: tied to the original order!”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Admin Custom Order Fields is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

