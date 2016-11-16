Introducing the “Affiliates Pro” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Affiliates Pro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Affiliates Pro

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $59

What Woo Say

“Affiliates Pro for WooCommerce fully automates affiliate commissions for sales and provides additional WooCommerce-specific options. Coupons : Assign coupon codes to affiliates to credit them with sales commissions.

Subscriptions : Grant commissions on recurring payments.

Product rates : Set individual commission rates per product.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $59

An Official Extension

Affiliates Pro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

