Introducing the “Amazon S3 Storage” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Amazon S3 Storage WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Amazon S3 Storage

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $29

Click here to download Amazon S3 Storage from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“The Amazon S3 Storage plugin for WooCommerce enables you to serve digital products through your Amazon AWS S3 service. Amazon S3 Storage is fully automated allowing you to simply specify the bucket and object name of your file using shortcodes in the download file paths, and when a customer downloads their purchase the extension will translate this into a Amazon S3 URL and serve that file as the download.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

Amazon S3 Storage is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

