Introducing the “ANZ eGate” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the ANZ eGate WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: ANZ eGate

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The ANZ eGate plugin extends WooCommerce allowing you to take credit card payments directly on your store via the ANZ eGate payment processor in AU and NZ dollar currencies. This plugin uses a merchant hosted setup. Merchant hosted is where the merchant provides an SSL secure page on their website for purchasers to enter credit card details and order details.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

ANZ eGate is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with ANZ eGate?

