Introducing the “Authorize.Net AIM” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Authorize.Net AIM WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Authorize.Net AIM

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Authorize.Net AIM from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Authorize.Net AIM

What Woo Say

“The Authorize.net AIM extension provides the most integrated checkout experience possible with WooCommerce while providing the security and reliability that comes with using Authorize.net for payment processing. Includes support for checkout using Authorize.net eChecks and Accept.js. Please note: There are several variations of this extension. Not sure which Authorize.net gateway is right for you? Check out the Authorize.net Extension Comparison Guide.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Authorize.Net AIM

An Official Extension

Authorize.Net AIM is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Authorize.Net AIM?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Authorize.Net AIM