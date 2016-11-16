Introducing the “Authorize.Net CIM” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Authorize.Net CIM WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Authorize.Net CIM

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Let your customers save their credit cards and bank accounts to their WooCommerce account for fast and easy checkout. Includes full support for WooCommerce Subscriptions, WooCommerce Pre-Orders, and Accept.js. This Authorize.Net CIM payment gateway integration lets you take advantage of several features offered by Authorize.Net, such as customer profiles, card tokenization, and eCheck processing. The CIM version of the Authorize.Net Payment Gateway extension allows you to keep the customer on your site for the checkout process, allowing you maximum control over checkout so that you can test and implement the most effective experience for your store. An SSL is required for PCI compliance due to the direct checkout to ensure that your customers’ credit card information is secure. Please note: There are several variations of this extension. Not sure which Authorize.net gateway is right for you? Check out the Authorize.net Extension Comparison Guide.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Authorize.Net CIM is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

