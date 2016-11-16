Introducing the “Authorize.Net DPM” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Authorize.Net DPM WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Authorize.Net DPM

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Take credit card payments safely and securely using the Authorize.net (Direct Post Method) payment gateway for WooCommerce. Please note: There are several variations of this extension. Not sure which Authorize.net gateway is right for you? Check out the Authorize.net Extension Comparison Guide.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required. SSL is still recommended by the plugin authors. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Authorize.Net DPM is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

