Introducing the “Authorize.net SIM Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Authorize.net SIM Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Authorize.net SIM Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The Authorize.net SIM extension provides a PCI compliant payment processing integration between WooCommerce and Authorize.net. Payments take place securely off-site on Authorize.net’s servers, providing an easy and secure payment integration. Includes support for checkout using Authorize.net eChecks. Please note: There are several variations of this extension. Not sure which Authorize.net gateway is right for you? Check out the Authorize.net Extension Comparison Guide.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Authorize.net SIM Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Authorize.net SIM Gateway?

