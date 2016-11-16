Introducing the “BluePay Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the BluePay Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: BluePay Payment Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Accept payments via BluePay Credit Card gateway and BluePay ECheck. Each payment option acts as a separate payment gateway, but connects to the same BluePay account. BluePay Credit Card

With the BluePay credit card gateway your customers are prompted for their credit card details, and BluePay handles the authorization and settlement. BluePay ECheck

With the BluePay Echeck gateway your customers are prompted for the routing number and account number of their US-Based checking or savings account. The information is sent to BluePay and an ACH payment is setup that will settle in 3-5 business days.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

BluePay Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

