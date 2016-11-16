Introducing the “Bulk Variation Forms” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Bulk Variation Forms WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Bulk Variation Forms

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Bulk Variation Forms from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Bulk Variation Forms

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Bulk Variation Forms allows your users to add multiple variations of a product to their cart from single form. The bulk form will simplify the ordering process for wholesales, business to business sites, or any user who would like to order multiple variations of the same product at the same time.”

What We Say

These forms are most useful for wholesale retailers, who sell multiple products to retailers who will be ordering lots of units of several variations from one form – for example a t-shirt in several sizes.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Bulk Variation Forms

An Official Extension

Bulk Variation Forms is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Bulk Variation Forms?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Bulk Variation Forms