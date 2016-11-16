Introducing the “Cart Notices” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Cart Notices WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Cart Notices

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Cart Notices from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Cart Notices

What Woo Say

“Display dynamic, actionable messages to your customers as they check out. Now you can encourage your customer to add just one more item with a message offering free shipping based on the amount in their cart. Or, create urgency to close that sale with a notice like “Checkout within the next 10 minutes and your order ships today!”.”

What We Say

Just a good way to tell your customer something important to either encourage a sale or an extra purchase. Grab their attention with this extension!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Cart Notices

An Official Extension

Cart Notices is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Cart Notices?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Cart Notices