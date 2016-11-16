Introducing the “Chained Products” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Chained Products WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Chained Products

Developer: StoreApps

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Chained Products from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Chained Products

What Woo Say

“Create and sell pre-configured product bundles and discounted combos.”

What We Say

As with Composite Products and Product Bundles, this plugin allows you to connect products together.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Chained Products

An Official Extension

Chained Products is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Chained Products?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Chained Products