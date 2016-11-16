Introducing the “Chase Paymentech” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Chase Paymentech WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Chase Paymentech

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $199

What Woo Say

“The Chase Paymentech Payment Gateway extension is an advanced payment integration for WooCommerce that provides powerful options for accepting payments using Chase. Let your customers securely save their credit card information to their WooCommerce account for fast and easy checkout. Includes full support for WooCommerce Subscriptions and Pre-Orders.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $199.

An Official Extension

Chase Paymentech is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

