Introducing the “Checkout.fi Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Checkout.fi Gateway WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Checkout.fi Gateway
- Developer: SkyVerge
- Price: from USD $79
- Click here to download Checkout.fi Gateway from WooCommerce.com
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“Accept credit card and bank account payments through your site
Avoid security concerns since payments are processed through Checkout
Accept Visa®, MasterCard®, bank payments, and more”
What We Say
PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Checkout.fi Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Checkout.fi Gateway?
Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.