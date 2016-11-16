Introducing the “Checkout.fi Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Checkout.fi Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Checkout.fi Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Checkout.fi Gateway from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“Accept credit card and bank account payments through your site

Avoid security concerns since payments are processed through Checkout

Accept Visa®, MasterCard®, bank payments, and more”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Checkout.fi Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Checkout.fi Gateway?

