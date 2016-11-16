Introducing the “Checkout Field Editor” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Checkout Field Editor WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Checkout Field Editor

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Checkout Field Editor from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Checkout Field Editor

What Woo Say

“The checkout field editor provides you with an interface to add, edit and remove fields shown on your WooCommerce checkout page. Fields can be added and removed from the billing and shipping sections, as well as inserted after these sections next to the standard ‘order notes’.”

What We Say

This is an often requested feature from retailers who need a little bit of extra detail from customers during checkout. Adding and setting up this extension is a simple process and allows you to get that bit of detail you need from your customer without just asking them to put it into “order notes”! You can force required fields, which is often a real time saver if there’s some information you just need to know!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get Checkout Field Editor

An Official Extension

Checkout Field Editor is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Checkout Field Editor?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Checkout Field Editor