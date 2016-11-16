Introducing the “Composite Products” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Composite Products WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Composite Products

Developer: SomewhereWarm

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Composite Products from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Composite Products

What Woo Say

“The Composite product type is ideal for offering dynamic product kits made up of multiple components, such as custom computers, skateboards, gift-boxes and made-to-order jewellery.”

What We Say

Composite Products is one of those great little extensions that can allow your customers to do so much more than just buy items one by one. This plugin is great for making “custom” products out of composite parts. Build a PC? Design your own Skateboard? All that and more is possible with composite products. Recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Composite Products

An Official Extension

Composite Products is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Composite Products?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Composite Products