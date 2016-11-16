Introducing the “ConstantContact Integration” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the ConstantContact Integration WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: ConstantContact Integration

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download ConstantContact Integration from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get ConstantContact Integration

What Woo Say

“Now supporting WooCommerce Points and Rewards – Reward your customers for signing up to your email list!

Provides a way to let customers to opt-in to your Constant Contact email lists from the checkout and order received page

Easily add a signup form to anywhere on your site with the included widget

Quickly see the total subscribers for your email list on the Dashboard page

Access top-notch reporting from Constant Contact to analyze your email responses and improve your marketing (and bottom line!)”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get ConstantContact Integration

An Official Extension

ConstantContact Integration is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get ConstantContact Integration