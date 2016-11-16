Introducing the “Currency Converter Widget” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Currency Converter Widget WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Currency Converter Widget

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“The Currency Converter Widget lets you offer a dynamic currency switcher for displaying product prices and totals. The widget makes full use of money.js and the Open Source Exchange Rates API, allowing it to dynamically grab the latest exchange rates, and substitute displayed prices in real time. All prices formatted by WooCommerce are updated, even totals. Checkout is still done using your store’s base currency, but the converted price is also stored for your reference.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

Currency Converter Widget is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

