Introducing the “Customer/Order XML Export Suite” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Customer/Order XML Export Suite WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Customer/Order XML Export Suite

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $99

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Customer / Order XML Export Suite simplifies data transfer from WooCommerce to external systems, such as fulfillment services or CRMs. This plugin provides XML-formatted files for orders or customers from WooCommerce, letting you export individual records, bulk export records on-demand, or you can set up automatic exports via FTP, HTTP POST, or email for orders and customers.”

What We Say

This plugin allows you to export orders in XML format, which can be great if you are looking to connect up some kind of shipping or other order based automation.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

An Official Extension

Customer/Order XML Export Suite is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Customer/Order XML Export Suite?

