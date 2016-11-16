Introducing the “Customer/Order/Coupon CSV Import Suite” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Customer/Order/Coupon CSV Import Suite WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Customer/Order/Coupon CSV Import Suite

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Mass import hundreds, even thousands of customers, coupons, and orders into your WooCommerce store with the Customer / Coupon / Order CSV Import Suite. This user-friendly importer will import customers with a minimum of hassle, and can import orders and link them to your shop’s customers and products. This is an ideal tool when migrating an existing shop on a different eCommerce platform to WooCommerce, allowing you to maintain your customer accounts and order history.”

What We Say

Like a few other CSV / XML import / export suites, this one can be a real time saver if you need to pull in orders / customers or coupons from elsewhere into your WooCommerce store, either on initial setup, or on a regular basis. There may be an easier way, however, in some cases, to do this, so please do contact Silicon Dales if you are reviewing your import options for a WooCommerce migration or regular import regime.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Customer/Order/Coupon CSV Import Suite is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Customer/Order/Coupon CSV Import Suite?

