Introducing the “CyberSource Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the CyberSource Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: CyberSource Payment Gateway

Developer: Justin Stern

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“CyberSource (SOAP Toolkit API) payment gateway for WooCommerce. CyberSource for WooCommerce is a payment gateway plugin that allows you to take credit card payments via CyberSource directly on your WooCommerce site. The customer enters credit card details directly on your site during the checkout process and CyberSource handles the rest. This results in a completely integrated checkout process during which the user never has to leave your site. Seamless checkout process where customer never leaves your site

Accepts all Major Credit Cards / Debit Cards – Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Discover®, Diner’s Club, JCB, Maestro

Country-specific cards accepted for global processors”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

CyberSource Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with CyberSource Payment Gateway?

