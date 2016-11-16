Introducing the “Datacash Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Datacash Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Datacash Payment Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Datacash Payment Gateway from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“DataCash (a Mastercard company) is a global, multi-channel payment gateway and fraud & risk management company. With the DataCash credit card gateway your customers are prompted for their credit card details on the WooCommerce checkout page, and DataCash handles the authorization and settlement.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Datacash Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

