Introducing the “Disability VAT Exemption” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Disability VAT Exemption WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Disability VAT Exemption

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“This extension is perfect if your store sells products to charities or customers with disabilities whom are exempt from paying VAT. It allows you to define eligibility on a per product basis, eligible products will use the zero rate for VAT at checkout. A simple form is added to the checkout which allows the customer to enter details which are attached to the order and exempt them from paying VAT.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven't used this plugin yet.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

Disability VAT Exemption is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Disability VAT Exemption?

