Introducing the “Dynamic Pricing” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Dynamic Pricing WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Dynamic Pricing

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Configure bulk discounts for each product in your store by creating a table of quantities and discount amounts. Choose from fixed price adjustments, percentage adjustments or set a fixed price for the product. Optionally choose roles the pricing rule should be applied for.”

What We Say

This extension allows you to set bulk pricing rules and apply discounts for (things like) bulk orders. Its a common request from store owners and managers and, as such, is recommended for those circumstances.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

Dynamic Pricing is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

