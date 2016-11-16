Introducing the “Dynamic Pricing” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Dynamic Pricing WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Dynamic Pricing
- Developer: Lucas Stark
- Price: from USD $129
- Click here to download Dynamic Pricing from WooCommerce.com
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“Configure bulk discounts for each product in your store by creating a table of quantities and discount amounts. Choose from fixed price adjustments, percentage adjustments or set a fixed price for the product. Optionally choose roles the pricing rule should be applied for.”
What We Say
This extension allows you to set bulk pricing rules and apply discounts for (things like) bulk orders. Its a common request from store owners and managers and, as such, is recommended for those circumstances.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129
An Official Extension
Dynamic Pricing is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Dynamic Pricing?
Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.