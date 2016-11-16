Introducing the “e-Path Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the e-Path Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: e-Path Gateway

Developer: OM4

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download e-Path Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get e-Path Gateway

What Woo Say

“Accept credit cards online and safely charge them offline. Ideal for processing into MOTO enabled EFTPOS terminals, bank supplied online merchant terminals, bank smartphone processing apps and mobile merchant devices. The e-Path service collects your customer’s credit card details with an approval to charge. You are notified by email so you can log in to securely view the credit card details and process the order offline using your manual merchant account. It is not necessary to use an online merchant account with e-Path, only a basic MOTO merchant account is used. While individual circumstances may vary, the merchant service fee for a MOTO merchant account may be lower than the rate for an online merchant account. e-Path charge a one off setup and an annual fee for their service, but do not charge per transaction. All credit card handling is performed on the PCI compliant e-Path website. The merchant website does not require an SSL certificate.

Works with any currency (AUD, USD, GBP, and more!)”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get e-Path Gateway

An Official Extension

e-Path Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with e-Path Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get e-Path Gateway