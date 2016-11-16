Introducing the “Elavon Converge Payment Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Elavon Converge Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Elavon Converge Payment Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Elavon Converge for WooCommerce is a gateway plugin that allows you to take credit card and eCheck payments directly on your WooCommerce store. Customers never leave your site during the checkout process, which results in a seamless checkout process. Includes full support for WooCommerce Subscriptions and WooCommerce Pre-Orders! An SSL certificate is required for PCI compliance due to the direct checkout to ensure that your customers’ payment information is secure. This Elavon Converge payment gateway connector lets you take advantage of several features offered by Elavon, such as refunds, card tokenization, and eCheck processing.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Elavon Converge Payment Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Elavon Converge Payment Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

