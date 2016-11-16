Introducing the “ePay.bg payment gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the ePay.bg payment gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: ePay.bg payment gateway

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download ePay.bg payment gateway from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“ePay.bg is the a leading Bulgarian online payment system. It allows you to pay for orders using debit with BORICA logo, credit cards, Visa and Master Card, or using an ePay.bg micro account. ePay.bg accepts payment in Bulgarian Lev (BGN), Euro (EUR), and US Dollars (USD).”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

ePay.bg payment gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with ePay.bg payment gateway?

