Introducing the “evriPay” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the evriPay WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: evriPay

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Take payments via South African gateway evriPay. On checkout the customer will be redirected to evriPay’s 128bit secure payment pages where they can enter their credit card details and confirm payment and then be redirected back to your store for confirmation.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

evriPay is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with evriPay?

