Introducing the “First Data (UK) Merchant Solutions” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the First Data (UK) Merchant Solutions WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: First Data (UK) Merchant Solutions

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“First Data Merchant Solutions is part of the First Data Corporation, a global payments expert that has over 20 years of experience in the UK. First Data Merchant Solutions eCommerce Gateway provides all the tools and support you need to take fast and secure online payments. For just £15 a month, you can accept up to 500 online payments on your website.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

First Data (UK) Merchant Solutions is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with First Data (UK) Merchant Solutions?

