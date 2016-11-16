Introducing the “FirstData” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the FirstData WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: FirstData

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Let your customers easily and seamlessly check out on your site with First Data. Capture more sales and reduce cart abandonment by taking advantage of First Data TransArmor credit card tokenization, allowing customers to securely and safely save their cards for future checkout. Benefit from tons of great features like enhanced checkout forms, Subscriptions support, capturing charges, and more.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

FirstData is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with FirstData?

