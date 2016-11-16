In this post, we describe the main features of the Follow Ups WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Follow Ups
- Developer: WooCommerce
- Price: from USD $99
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“Follow-Ups allow you to:
Email and Tweet your customers and prospects
Track efficacy of your emails (open/clicks/sends/etc)
Stay abreast of your students’ progress, and communicate updates
Create reminders to ensure no communication is missed
Create and manage mailing lists to get a complete 360-degree view of your email marketing
Customize templates for each campaign (or even email) to ensure emails look great on every device
Personalize your emails with built-in variables and merge tags, as well as support custom variables
Enhance the WooCommerce email system and integrate it into your marketing plan”
What We Say
This is an excellent way to make sure you do as much internal marketing (to customers who already bought) as you do external. Its also a super way to encourage people to come back and leave a product review. Recommended.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99
An Official Extension
Follow Ups is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Follow Ups?
