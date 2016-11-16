Introducing the “Force Sells” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Force Sells WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Force Sells

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The Force Sells extension allows you to link products together, so they are added to the cart together. This is useful for linking a service or required product to another.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Force Sells is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

