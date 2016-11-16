Introducing the “Free Gift Coupons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Free Gift Coupons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Free Gift Coupons

Developer: Kathy Darling

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Free Gift Coupons works very similarly to other coupon types. Free Gift Coupons allow all the same Usage Restriction and Usage Limits as other coupon types, such as by email address, minimum cart total, etc. However, instead of a discount, the customer is rewarded with a free gift item.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

Free Gift Coupons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Free Gift Coupons?

