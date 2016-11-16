Introducing the “Google Product Feed” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Google Product Feed WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Google Product Feed

Developer: Lee Willis

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The Google Product Feed extension allows you to create a real-time feed to supply product information to Google Merchant Center, a prerequisite for setting up Product Ads. This extension is compatible with the Product CSV Import Suite, allowing you to bulk import product feed information against products.”

What We Say

This is an excellent extension which can shave hours off your work week (especially if you’ve been manually updating a Google Product Feed spreadsheet – we know a lot of you do!). Get this product feed plugin setup right and you can be sending your Google Product ads into Google Merchant Center automatically, on a regular basis, without doing any extra work. If you’re struggling to get this working just right, Silicon Dales have configured it on several occassions, so contact us and we can get it done. Save time: make money! Recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Google Product Feed is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

