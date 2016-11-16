Introducing the “Group Coupons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Group Coupons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Group Coupons

Developer: itthinx

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download Group Coupons from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“Exclusive discount coupons for group members

Exclusive discount coupons for roles

Automatic discounts for group members

Discount target groups and roles at a glimpse

Pretty coupons via shortcodes”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Group Coupons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Group Coupons?

