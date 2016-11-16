Introducing the “iDeal via Sisow” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the iDeal via Sisow WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: iDeal via Sisow

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“iDeal Sisow is a gateway plugin which extends WooCommerce allowing you to take payments with iDeal via Sisow. Certifief Payment Service Providers in the Netherlands €0,45 cents per iDeal transaction, VAT Free

Get paid when you want, just €0,25 cents per payment batch, VAT Free

Refunds just €0,15 per refund, VAT Free

No monthly costs

No start-up fee

No minimum transaction obligation

24/7 service”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

iDeal via Sisow is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with iDeal via Sisow?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

