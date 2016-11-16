Introducing the “iDeal via Sisow” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the iDeal via Sisow WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: iDeal via Sisow
- Developer: WooCommerce
- Price: from USD $79
What Woo Say
“iDeal Sisow is a gateway plugin which extends WooCommerce allowing you to take payments with iDeal via Sisow.
Certifief Payment Service Providers in the Netherlands
€0,45 cents per iDeal transaction, VAT Free
Get paid when you want, just €0,25 cents per payment batch, VAT Free
Refunds just €0,15 per refund, VAT Free
No monthly costs
No start-up fee
No minimum transaction obligation
24/7 service”
What We Say
PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
iDeal via Sisow is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
