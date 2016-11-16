Introducing the “Intuit Payments / QBMS Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Intuit Payments / QBMS Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Intuit Payments / QBMS Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“The Intuit QBMS (QuickBooks Merchant Services) Payment Gateway extension provides an advanced payment integration for WooCommerce while providing the security and reliability that comes with using Intuit for payment processing. Let your customers save their credit cards and bank accounts to their WooCommerce account for fast and easy checkout. Includes full support for WooCommerce Subscriptions.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Intuit Payments / QBMS Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Intuit Payments / QBMS Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

