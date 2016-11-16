Introducing the “iPay88 Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the iPay88 Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: iPay88 Gateway

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download iPay88 Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get iPay88 Gateway

What Woo Say

“iPay88 is a leading payment provider in Malaysia. iPay88 offers many payment options to their clients including credit/debit cards, direct debit for countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, China, and alternative payment options like AliPay, Paysbuy and more. iPay88 also is able to process payments in multiple currencies depending on your account, some of those include Malaysian Ringgit(MYR), US Dollar (USD), Yuan Renminbi (CNY), Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP) and more. iPay88 Payment Gateway extension provides an easy and seamless integration to the iPay88 system. It employs the redirect method of payment. Your customers will be redirected to the iPay88 secure page, where they will choose the payment method they would like to use and proceed with the payment. After they have paid for the order, they will be returned to your site and presented with a “Thank You/Receipt” page. An SSL certificate is not required.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get iPay88 Gateway

An Official Extension

iPay88 Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with iPay88 Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get iPay88 Gateway