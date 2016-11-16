Introducing the “Lightspeed POS Integration” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Lightspeed POS Integration WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Lightspeed POS Integration

Developer: Rafi Yagudin

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Lightspeed POS Integration from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Lightspeed POS Integration

What Woo Say

“The Lightspeed Retail Point of Sale integration for WooCommerce enables your WooCommerce store and Lightspeed Point of Sale account to communicate and keep inventory in sync.”

What We Say

Silicon Dales are currently evaluation this solution for several clients, and will update this description after this is complete.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Lightspeed POS Integration

An Official Extension

Lightspeed POS Integration is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Lightspeed POS Integration?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Lightspeed POS Integration