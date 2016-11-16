Introducing the “Merchant Warrior” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Merchant Warrior WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Merchant Warrior

Developer: Tyson Armstrong

Price: from USD $79

“This extension allows you to use Merchant Warrior (transparent redirect API) as a credit card processor. You can process Visa and Mastercard in AUD and NZD by default, and can optionally accept other currencies and American Express, Diners Club and JCB after further approval.



Merchant Warrior is an Australian based Payment Gateway that offers a wide range of online payment solutions to Merchants around the world.



Credit card details are sent directly from your checkout page to Merchant Warrior’s servers where they are processed and the user is redirected to your thank you page. As the credit card details never touch your server, there’s no need to worry about PCI compliance (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) while still delivering a seamless customer experience.”

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Merchant Warrior is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

