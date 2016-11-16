Introducing the “Mixpanel” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Mixpanel WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Mixpanel

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Mixpanel from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“Add Mixpanel tracking to your WooCommerce store with one click and start getting actionable metrics today. Easily segment your data to easily perform complex analysis, visualize your checkout funnel with sales funnel reports, and watch visitors interact with your store in real-time.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Mixpanel is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

